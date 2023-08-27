Scam:51 officers illegally transferred in Education department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A big scandal of illegal transfers in the Punjab Higher education Department has come to light.

The transfer of 51 officers has been revealed without the approval of authorities concerned.

The department had sent a letter to the Anti-Corruption Establishment against three Section Officers involved in the crime.

The Section Officers issued illegal orders for transfer of 51 lecturers and librarians of Grade 17 without the approval of higher authorities.

The accused Section Officers were identified as-- Mudassar Hussain, Khurram Waraich and Faiza Anwar.

ACE officials started investigation after receiving the letter.