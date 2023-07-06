Open Menu

Scammers Of Medicines Not Deserve Leniency: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that scammers do not deserve any leniency for corruption in medicines procured for patients for the government hospitals.

He was chairing a meeting held at Durbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr. Jamal Nasir also participated in the meeting through video link conference from Rawalpindi.

Dr Javed said that drug courts played a major role in hearing cases related to drugs in the province, adding that the health department was fully following up the cases against the accused in the drug courts.

The minister said that the suggestions and recommendations of the special committee for the salary and allowances of the chairman Drugs Courts Punjab would be taken into consideration. He discussed the important issues for the salary and allowances of the chairman Drug Courts Punjab with the stakeholders.

