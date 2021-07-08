Scandal: 700 teachers appointed without process

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A scandal of fake appointments of 705 Primary school teachers in 2010 by the-then executive district education officer Deedar Hussain Jalbani has come to the fore, following a NAB query.

The Director NAB, Sukkur, had written to the secretary schools education to provide details of a complaint of misuse of authority by the then EDO district Qamber-Shahdadkot Deedar Hussain Jalbani, who allegedly appointed 705 primary school teachers, besides illegally promoting 450 of them as higher school teachers.

According to the complaint, Jalbani allegedly also released salary identification of around 400 primary school teachers. Acting on NAB's communication, the secretary schools education Sindh asked Director Schools Larkana to furnish a report on the subject. Thereafter, the Sindh government suspended the director school education elementary, secondary and higher secondary Sukkur.