UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scandal: 700 Teachers Appointed Without Process

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Scandal: 700 teachers appointed without process

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A scandal of fake appointments of 705 Primary school teachers in 2010 by the-then executive district education officer Deedar Hussain Jalbani has come to the fore, following a NAB query.

The Director NAB, Sukkur, had written to the secretary schools education to provide details of a complaint of misuse of authority by the then EDO district Qamber-Shahdadkot Deedar Hussain Jalbani, who allegedly appointed 705 primary school teachers, besides illegally promoting 450 of them as higher school teachers.

According to the complaint, Jalbani allegedly also released salary identification of around 400 primary school teachers. Acting on NAB's communication, the secretary schools education Sindh asked Director Schools Larkana to furnish a report on the subject. Thereafter, the Sindh government suspended the director school education elementary, secondary and higher secondary Sukkur.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Scandal Education Sukkur Larkana Deedar Government

Recent Stories

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

6 minutes ago

TECNO successfully concludes the Khunjerab Pass Ph ..

8 minutes ago

England won the toss, opt to bowl first against Pa ..

12 minutes ago

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

38 minutes ago

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.