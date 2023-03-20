UrduPoint.com

Scandinavian Universities Strengthening Cooperation With Pak Universities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Scandinavian universities strengthening cooperation with Pak universities

A delegation of researchers and academics from the Scandinavian university on Monday visited Multan campus of Air University to strengthen cooperation between Scandinavian and Pakistani universities in research and knowledge and take them to new highs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):A delegation of researchers and academics from the Scandinavian university on Monday visited Multan campus of Air University to strengthen cooperation between Scandinavian and Pakistani universities in research and knowledge and take them to new highs.

The visit by academics and researchers from Linnaeus University, Sweden (LNU) and Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway (NTNU) to Pakistan was aimed at strengthening existing cooperation and exploring new collaborations in connection with an ongoing project CONNECT (https://norpart-connect.com) and a recently awarded RAPID (EU ERASMUS+ funded) project, according to AU Multan campus officials.

Associate Prof. Dr. Arianit Kurti, head of the Informatics department at Linnaeus University, Sweden, and Assistant Prof. Dr. Zenun Kastrati from the same university held a meeting with AU Multan campus director Dr. Ghulam Ali and other officials.

Taking advantage of the visit, two sides decided to hold a workshop with a focus on academic and research collaboration in Computer Science and related disciplines including Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Software Engineering, and Information Systems.

The main goal of the workshop will be to identify research streams where collaboration between faculty members can be further advanced. Furthermore, delegates also discussed different types of activities to strengthen the cooperation such as curriculum development, faculty and student exchange, joint supervision, joint research projects as well as funding applications. The workshop will help establish a roadmap for strategic alliance towards joint action for progress toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Dr. Ghulam Ali said.

He said that cooperation with Scandinavian universities will help Pakistani students learn and improve their capabilities.

The delegates also visited different parts of the campus and expressed satisfaction over the facilities and faculty.

Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Dr. Kaleem Razzaq Malik, Dr. Zubair Qureshi and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Technology Exchange Norway Student Visit Progress Same Alliance Sweden Ghulam Ali Sudanese Pound From

Recent Stories

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to ..

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement - ..

14 minutes ago
 West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Cauc ..

West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Caucasus - Lavrov

15 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, ..

Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, all other IIOJK massacres by g ..

15 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical ..

COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical Trials in Uganda

15 minutes ago
 Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister ..

Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.