Scandinavian universities strengthening cooperation with Pak universities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):A delegation of researchers and academics from the Scandinavian university on Monday visited Multan campus of Air University to strengthen cooperation between Scandinavian and Pakistani universities in research and knowledge and take them to new highs.

The visit by academics and researchers from Linnaeus University, Sweden (LNU) and Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway (NTNU) to Pakistan was aimed at strengthening existing cooperation and exploring new collaborations in connection with an ongoing project CONNECT (https://norpart-connect.com) and a recently awarded RAPID (EU ERASMUS+ funded) project, according to AU Multan campus officials.

Associate Prof. Dr. Arianit Kurti, head of the Informatics department at Linnaeus University, Sweden, and Assistant Prof. Dr. Zenun Kastrati from the same university held a meeting with AU Multan campus director Dr. Ghulam Ali and other officials.

Taking advantage of the visit, two sides decided to hold a workshop with a focus on academic and research collaboration in Computer Science and related disciplines including Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Software Engineering, and Information Systems.

The main goal of the workshop will be to identify research streams where collaboration between faculty members can be further advanced. Furthermore, delegates also discussed different types of activities to strengthen the cooperation such as curriculum development, faculty and student exchange, joint supervision, joint research projects as well as funding applications. The workshop will help establish a roadmap for strategic alliance towards joint action for progress toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Dr. Ghulam Ali said.

He said that cooperation with Scandinavian universities will help Pakistani students learn and improve their capabilities.

The delegates also visited different parts of the campus and expressed satisfaction over the facilities and faculty.

Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Dr. Kaleem Razzaq Malik, Dr. Zubair Qureshi and others were present.