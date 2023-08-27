Open Menu

Scanning Of 6.5m Land Registries Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Scanning of 6.5m land registries completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has completed scanning of 6.5 million rural and urban land registries under its Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project.

The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) sources told APP that during the next months, around 29 million land registrations would be brought under scanning.

The Punjab province has a total area of 205,345 square kilometres, and is the most populated province of Pakistan with 80.5 million inhabitants (55.5 per cent of Pakistan's total population).

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Million

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

5 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

19 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

20 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

20 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan