Scanning of 6.5m land registries completed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has completed scanning of 6.5 million rural and urban land registries under its Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project.

The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) sources told APP that during the next months, around 29 million land registrations would be brought under scanning.

The Punjab province has a total area of 205,345 square kilometres, and is the most populated province of Pakistan with 80.5 million inhabitants (55.5 per cent of Pakistan's total population).