Scattered Fire At Margalla Hills Park Extinguished

Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:06 PM

A combined team of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Thursday managed to control fire scattered at two different locations of the Margalla Hills National Park

Talking to APP, Assistant Director Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) said the first fire incident took place at Kot Ban area at 10 a.m. which was extinguished by the Board's staff within an hour whereas the fire at Kanthela village broke out at 2 p.m. The area falls behind sector D-12 . The firefighters have to struggle a lot to control the fire due to its intensity, he said.

Sakhawat said that the IWMB staff was monitoring the National Park and covering the areas of MHNP from Kot Janddan to Jabri area near Pir Sohawa.

He said, "most of the fires are mainly due to human interventions, however, the cause of recent fire is yet to be ascertained."He informed that IWMB had prepared a Fire Management Plan to protect the Biodiversity of MHNP. The Scientific Committee of the Board was also conducting a research on impact of forest fires on biodiversity of MHNP, he added.

