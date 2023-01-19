UrduPoint.com

Scattered Light Rain With Snowfall Over Hills Predicted For KP

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Scattered light rain with snowfall over hills predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that scattered light rain with light snowfall over the hills is likely to occur in most districts of the province.

These weather conditions may prevail in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours very cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province.

However, drizzle occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 17/01, Chitral 07/-2, Timergara 13/00, Dir 12/-5, Mirkhani 07/-3, Kalam 10/-10, Drosh 07/-1, Saidu Sharif 14/-4, Pattan 15/08, Malam Jabba 03/-6, Takht Bhai 16/01, Kakul 12/-2, Balakot 15/01, Parachinar 09/-5, Bannu 17/02, Cherat 09/01, D.I. Khan 18/07.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -10°C in Kalam, and -06°C each in Tirah valley of Khyber and Malam Jabba.

