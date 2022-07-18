Scattered rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Scattered rain is expected in Sindh and Balochistan while isolated rain, wind and thundershowers are likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 25 degree centigrade, Lahore 27, Karachi and Peshawar 28, Quetta 22, Gilgit 21, Murree 16 and Muzaffarabad 23 degree centigrade, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar 18 degree centigrade, Jammu 26, Leh 12, Pulwama 17, Anantnag 16, Shopian and Baramula 15 degree centigrade.