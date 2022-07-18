UrduPoint.com

Scattered Rain Expected In Sindh, Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Scattered rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Scattered rain is expected in Sindh and Balochistan while isolated rain, wind and thundershowers are likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 25 degree centigrade, Lahore 27, Karachi and Peshawar 28, Quetta 22, Gilgit 21, Murree 16 and Muzaffarabad 23 degree centigrade, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar 18 degree centigrade, Jammu 26, Leh 12, Pulwama 17, Anantnag 16, Shopian and Baramula 15 degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Baramula Jammu Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

4 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.