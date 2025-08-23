Scattered Rain In Provincial Metropolis
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Scattered rain was witnessed in the provincial metropolis on Saturday while
the MET office predicted similar weather during the next 24 hours.
The MET officials warned that on Sunday torrential rains may generate flash floods in
local nullahs and streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad,
Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab,
Kashmir, and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas.
Heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides or mudslides may lead to road closures in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.
Heavy rainfall, windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.
The officials advised the public, travelers and tourists to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated on the latest weather conditions.
They added that a seasonal low lay over north Balochistan, while strong monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. A westerly wave was also affecting most upper parts of the country.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Gujrat, Gujranwala, Murree, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dir, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Peshawar, Takht Bai, Pattan, Kotli and Karachi.
