Scattered rain-thunderstorm predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast scattered rain-thunderstorm and cloudy weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and isolated heavy falls is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North and South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts while isolated hailstorm is also expected at a few places in the province.