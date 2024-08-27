Scattered Rain With Humid Weather Observed In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Scattered rain with humid weather was reported in the city while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Scattered rain with humid weather was reported in the city while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The rain started in the afternoon and continued till night in spans in various city areas. Following the rain, Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed came in the field and visited different ponding points, rain emergency camps and disposal stations.
He directed the staff to remain vigilant during the rain and drain out rainwater as soon as possible.
The Met officials predicted that widespread rain-windstorm/thundershower was likely in the most parts of the country.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country.
Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Sibbi where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 30.2°C and minimum was 26.0°C.
