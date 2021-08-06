UrduPoint.com

Scattered Rains With Thunderstorm Likely In KP: Met

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Scattered rains with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecast scattered rains with thunderstorm in certain areas during the next 24 hours.

According to a report issued Friday morning by the regional meteorological center scattered rains with thunderstorm and gusty winds are expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Chitral, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Mohmand and Khyber while at isolated places in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts during evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm recorded in mm Pattan 37, Besham 22, Kakul and Malam Jabba 18, Kalam and Bunner 12, Saidu Sharif 08, Mohmand 07, Peshawar (Airport 06, City 02), Takht Bhai 03, Balakot, Timergara and Parachinar 02, Drosh and Mirkhani 01.

