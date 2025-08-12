Scattered Showers Accompanied By Humid Conditions Reported In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Scattered showers accompanied by humid conditions were reported in the city on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar weather over the next 24 hours.
Rain began in the early morning and continued intermittently until evening across various localities.
In response, MD WASA Ghufran Ahmed instructed staff to remain on high alert and ensure prompt clearance of rainwater from roads.
According to MET officials, a seasonal low persists over north Balochistan, while moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of the country.
They predicted that hot and humid weather would prevail in most plain areas, though partly cloudy skies with rain, wind, or thundershowers are expected at isolated locations in northeast Punjab, the Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rain was also recorded in Kotli, Garhi Dopatta, Muzaffarabad, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Sialkot, Murree, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Babusar.
The highest temperature on Tuesday was observed in Dalbandin at 45°C, while Lahore recorded 38°C.
