PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A scattered swarm of locust has been arrived in suburbs of Peshawar on the southern side of the city between FR (Frontier Region) Peshawar and Kohat areas.

"The swarm has been reached at Mattani area and presently staying at a barren land while agriculturists are busy in spraying the insect to contain the attack," informed Sajid Khan, Deputy Director Plant Protection Department Peshawar District.

Talking to APP during field operation at Mattani area on Saturday, Sajid said the attack is not so sever and could be contained easily.

He said the arriving locust is part of a swarm which is scattered from D.I.Khan and its adjoining areas.

Sajid also expressed the hope that if this swam is contained and eliminated, 90 percent of locust problem could be resolved in the province.

He said agriculture teams are also busy in spraying different areas where pest is reported including Karak, D.I.Khan and FR Kohat areas.

Sajid said team of Plant Projection Department is busy is countering the attack of locust and spending time in field despite threats of coronavirus infection.

It merits to be mention here that locust is scientifically known as `Schistocera Gregaria' and can fly with great speed of around 15 km per hour.

A swarm of locust is so huge that it can spread over an area of around four to five kilometers in sky and can comprise of population of around 80 million to one billion pests.

In January 2020 swarms of locust started arriving in KP at Tehsil Daraban of D.I.Khan district while passing through Takht-e-Suleman mountain range of Baluchistan province.

On January 30, Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department of KP had declared emergency in nine Southern districts of the province.

To counter the attack and protect crops from damage, the Agriculture and Plant Protection Departments of KP adopted the strategy of monitoring of the swarm presence and targeting potential pockets by spraying before dawn when the pest is dormant and cannot fly.

The strategy proved highly successful in containing the attack by causing huge mortality to the attacking pest.