Scattered Thunderstorm With Hail Lash Parts Of Country, Turn Weather Cold

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The first westerly of the autumn season brought scattered thunderstorms with hail in various parts of northern parts of the country including capital city on Saturday which brought the mercury considerably down forcing people to remain indoors and take out their cozy clothe stuffs to prevent themselves from seasonal diseases.

As per details, the rain and hailstorm have rung the bells of winters in the country, said a report aired by a private news channel.

The weather system started affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan late on Friday which later spread to Kashmir and upper Punjab as the Met Office has predicted that the system will remain over the region till Oct 17 (Tuesday).

Khyber, Peshawar and the surrounding areas were the first to receive thunderstorm and hailstorm followed by Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra and other parts in the north of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as North Waziristan, Kohat and Karak in the south of the province.

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Mangla, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Sialkot and Narowal too were hit by scattered thunderstorm with isolated fall of hail on Saturday.

With more rain predication the demand for popular winter season delights like chicken corn soup, doodh jalebi, gajar ka halwa, kashmiri tea, samosas, pakoras, fried fish, dry fruits, and etc.

The light snowfall accompanied by the rain spell in different parts of cities is attracting a number of tourists who are visiting these areas to enjoy the picturesque beauty of the season.

