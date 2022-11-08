Scattered to widespread rain, thunderstorms predicted for most KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that scattered to widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with snowfall over high mountains are likely to occur in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

These weather conditions may prevail in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Khyber and Kurram districts.

It further said that isolated to scattered rain-wind-thunderstorms are likely to occur over Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts. Hailstorms are also expected in a few places.

During the last 24 hours, isolated rain-wind-thunderstorms occurred at Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions.

Rain recorded in the province was as in Malam Jabba 17 mm, Pattan 10 mm, Balakot 08 mm, Kalam 02 mm, Chitral, Mirkhani and Tirah Khyber (each) 01 mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 24/12, Chitral 18/07, Timergara 21/12, Dir 14/05, Mirkhani 19/07, Kalam 08/-1, Drosh 18/07, Saidu Sharif 17/07, Pattan 18/10, Malam Jabba 08/03, Takht Bhai 26/12, Kakul 14/05, Balakot 14/07, Parachinar 23/05, Bannu 26/12 , Cherat 16/07 and D.I. Khan 26/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -1°C in Kalam.