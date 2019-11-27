UrduPoint.com
SCBA Delegation Calls On Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:56 PM

A Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) delegation called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) delegation called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday.

The SCBA delegation led by its newly elected president Syed Kalb-e-Hassan, thanked the PPP chairman for his party's support in recently held elections. Ahsan Bhon and Abid Saqi were also present in the meeting, a press release said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP was striving for the rule of law and constitution in the country. He asked the bar councils to play their role for human rights and rule of law.

Meanwhile, former local government representatives from Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi also called on the PPP chairman.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor were also present in the meeting.

