SCBA Delegation Calls On CM Parvez Elahi

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 07:19 PM

A delegation, led by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zuberi met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation, led by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zuberi met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Tuesday.

Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) former president Jahangir Jhoja, former president Lahore Bar Arshad Jehangir Jhoja, former SCBA secretary Muhammad Asif Cheema, Mian Muhammad Munir Advocate and Mian Asad Munir were included in the delegation. Provincial Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan and former principal secretary GM Sikandar were also present.

The chief minister congratulated Abid Zuberi on his success in the SCBA election and expressed best wishes to him. Solid steps were taken for the welfare of legal fraternity in the previous tenure and the same would be done now; he assured and remarked that free-treatment facilities would be provided to lawyers and their families at par with gazetted officers.

The government had always prioritised the welfare of lawyers, and their problems would be solved on a priority basis, he said.

"My doors are always open for you" the CM said. He said that the lawyers' community had played a leading role in democracy and the supremacy of the Constitution. Their role was key to ensuring the implementation of law and justice while socioeconomic equality was also important for composite societal development, he said.

If Pakistan was to be taken forward, the enforcement of law and justice must be ensured, he said. The lawyers' community must play its role to bring justice to the common man, he added. There was great joy in the election of Abid Zuberi as the president of the SCBA, and it was hoped that he would play an active role in solving the lawyers' problems. Parvez Elahi thanked the supporters of Abid Zuberi.

On this occasion, Abid Zuberi said that the lawyers' community appreciates the public welfare-oriented services of chief minister. "You have always supported us, for which we are grateful," he added.

