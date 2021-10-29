UrduPoint.com

SCBA Election 2021-22 Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:01 AM

As per the unofficial results of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election 2021-22 Independent Group candidate advocate Supreme Court Ahsan Bhoon on Thursday elected as a president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :As per the unofficial results of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election 2021-22 Independent Group candidate advocate Supreme Court Ahsan Bhoon on Thursday elected as a president.

According to the details, Bhoon bagged 1,390 votes where as Professional Group candidate Sardar Latif Khosa got 813 votes.

According to the election board sources counting for other seats was continued till the filing of this news report.

Earlier, the polling for SCBA election 2021-22 was started from 8.30 a.m and continued till 5.00 p.m.

More than 3,200 voters used their right of vote in this election, out of which 1,329 voters were from Lahore.

The election board of SCBA had set up polling stations in Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Peshawar Quetta and other cities.

The chairman election board Afrasyab Khan will formally announce complete result on November 3, 2021

