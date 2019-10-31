SCBA elections: Syed Qalb-e-Hassan gets 582 votes from Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, backed by Asma Jehangir Group, got 582 votes in Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections 2019-20 for the president slot from Lahore polling station, on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, rival candidate Shoaib Shaheen of Hamid Khan Group bagged 399 votes.

A total of 983 voters, out of 1299 registered voters in Lahore, exercised their right to elect the new body.

The polling started at 8.00am and continued till 5pm with an hour break from 1.00 pm to 2.00pm.

Former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, Rana Mashood, and others casttheir vote in Lahore.