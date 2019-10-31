UrduPoint.com
SCBA Elections To Be Held On Oct 31

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The annual election of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for 2019-20 will be held on Thursday (today).

A total of 3,162 voters will cast their votes to elect their 22-member body whereas the number of registered voters at Lahore Registry is 1299.

The polling stations have been set up in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Islamabad and other cities.

The SCBA body consists of president, four vice-presidents (one from each province), secretary, additional secretary, finance secretary and 14 members are elected from throughout Pakistan (at least two from each province).

The slot of the president has been reserved for Islamabad this year and two candidates are in the field including Syed Qalb-e-Hassan and Shoaib Shaheen.

Independent Lawyers Group is supporting Syed Qalb-e-Hassan for the presidential slot while Shoaib Shaheen is backed by Hamid Khan Group.

