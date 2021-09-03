(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Members of the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and fully endorsed the government's legal reforms agenda.

They also presented proposals for further improvement in the legal reforms process.

The delegation comprised Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, Mohammad Ajmal Khan, Mohammad Arshad Bajwa Chaudhry, Qazi Abdul Hameed Siddiqui, Shirin Imran, Mohammad Afzal Janjua, Arif Mahmood Chaudhry, Mohammad Nasir Iqbal Siddiqui, Syed Mohammad Asad Abbas Shah, Abdul Malik Baloch, Abdul Razzaq Shar, Fida Bahadur. Jam Asif Mehmood Lar, Munir Ahmed Khan, Ahmed Zirak, Raja Amir Khan and Raja Ashfaq Ahmed Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Dr. Farogh Naseem, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Shahbaz Gill and Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan were also present in the meeting, a press release issued here by the PM Media Wing said.

The Prime Minister said that services of lawyers' organizations were invaluable in promoting and strengthening democracy.

He said that a society develops only where rule of law prevails and prosperity can only be achieved with systems based on justice and fairness.

The Prime Minister said that in the past, vested interests misused law and the rich and powerful class remained free from the grip of law whereas the weaker classes continued to be exploited through the misuse of law.

He emphasized that the present government was reforming civil and criminal laws so that relief could be provided to the common man.

The Prime Minister stated that legal reforms will reduce case load on the courts.

He said that support of lawyers' representative bodies was required in the government's agenda of legal reforms.

The Prime Minister said that the government was cognizant of problems faced by lawyers and every effort will be made to resolve these.

He directed immediate removal of hurdles in the establishment of housing colony for lawyers, inclusion of lawyers in Naya Pakistan Housing Program, provision of health cards, inclusion of young lawyers in Kamyab Pakistan program.

The Prime Minister directed the Minister for Law to ensure regular liaison with the Bar and to resolve issues related to grants on priority basis.

Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, Secretary, Executive Committee, Supreme Court Bar Association, thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the SCBA.