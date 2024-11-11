SCBA Expresses Full Confidence In Judges Nominated For Constitutional Benches
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday said that the decision to make Justice Aminuddin Khan the head of the constitution benches is commendable.
President SCBA Mian Rauf Ata said that the legal fraternity has full confidence in the seven judges nominated for the Constitution Benches.
He said that it is hoped that the constitutional bench will be formed soon so that the back log of the constitutional cases is
cleared.
The President SCBA also welcomed the initiatives of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi regarding case management. It is a good idea to issue the monthly cause list and fix urgent petitions for hearing, he said.
