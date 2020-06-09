UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCBA For Appointment Of Permanent CJs Of AJK Higher Courts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

SCBA for appointment of permanent CJs of AJK higher courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday urged the government to appoint permanent chief justices (CJs) of the Supreme Court and High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

SCBA President Qalb-i-Hassan, in a statement, said,"As per relevant provisions of the Constitution whenever offices of the Chief Justice of Supreme Court or that of the High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir fell vacant Senior Most Judge of the Supreme Court or that of the High Court as the case may be was appointed by the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on advice of Prime Minister of Pakistan (Chairman of the Kashmir Council).

"After the retirement of CJs of both higher courts, no permanent appointment against said offices had yet been made, he said, and urged the the Prime Minister of Pakistan to issue an advice for permanent appointment of the two chief justices to the AJK president , who according to the Constitution was the appointing authority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Government Court

Recent Stories

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national menâ€™s teamâ€™s train ..

2 hours ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.