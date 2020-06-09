SCBA for appointment of permanent CJs of AJK higher courts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday urged the government to appoint permanent chief justices (CJs) of the Supreme Court and High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

SCBA President Qalb-i-Hassan, in a statement, said,"As per relevant provisions of the Constitution whenever offices of the Chief Justice of Supreme Court or that of the High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir fell vacant Senior Most Judge of the Supreme Court or that of the High Court as the case may be was appointed by the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on advice of Prime Minister of Pakistan (Chairman of the Kashmir Council).

"After the retirement of CJs of both higher courts, no permanent appointment against said offices had yet been made, he said, and urged the the Prime Minister of Pakistan to issue an advice for permanent appointment of the two chief justices to the AJK president , who according to the Constitution was the appointing authority.