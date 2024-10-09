SCBA issues final list of candidates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had issued the final list of candidates contesting the elections.

There would be competition between Mian Muhammad Rauf and Munir Ahmed Kakar against the post of president SCBA.

Similarly, Salman Mansoor and Malik Zahid Aslam Awan are the candidates against the slot of general secretary.

Muhammad Aurangzeb and Raja Zubair Jiral are contesting on the seat of additional secretary while Aurangzeb Mir and Chaudhry Tanvir Akhtar for finance secretary.

Likewise, Muhammad Ishaq and Syed Iqbal Shah are contesting elections for the vice president Balochistan, while there will be competition between Fida Bahadar and Muhammad Habib on the slot of vice president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rana Bakhtiar and Rana Ghulam Sarwar are the candidate of vice president Punjab. Similarly, Malik Khushhal Khan, Malik Nadeem Qureshi and Yousaf Molvi were contesting against the post of vice president Sindh.