SCBA newly-elect president calls on CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Mian Rauf Atta, the newly-elect President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti here at CM Secretariat.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on various matters and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament, stressing that there will be no compromise on the independence of the judiciary.

The Chief Minister assured his support for the Supreme Court Bar Association Housing Project in Quetta.

Earlier, Mir Sarfraz Bugti congratulated Mian Rauf Atta on winning lawyers top slot extending his best wishes for his tenure.

