SCBA platform not be used for personal, political objectives: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif here on Tuesday said Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) was a highly respectable forum of lawyers community that should not be used for achieving personal or political objectives.

Addressing a press conference here at Press Club alongwith senior lawyers, Barrister Saif said SCBA was a professional body of the lawyers of Pakistan but unfortunately a handful of elements were out to drag it into politics for achieving their own political and personal objectives.

He said every individual has the right to have political affiliations or ideology but involving such a prestigious and purely a professional body of lawyers community into politics was highly deplorable.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that it was unfortunate that platform of SCBA was being used by handful elements for propagating of their personal political ideology in the wake of prevailing political and constitutional issues. The other senior lawyers also spoke about role of President of SCBA in the prevailing constitutional and political issues in the country.