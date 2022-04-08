UrduPoint.com

SCBA President Meets JUI-F Chief

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SCBA president meets JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon Friday held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman at his residence.

He was accompanied by Former Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan and Senior Lawyer Senator Kamran Murtaza.

Presenting a bouquet to JUI-F chief, Bhoon said the lawyer community could not forget the sacrifices, rendered by the JUI-F leadership and workers for the restoration of law and democracy.

JUI-F chief, thanking the cooperation of the SCBA, said the legal fraternity was the part of this struggle.

Lauding the historic decision, he said the Supreme Court had saved and restored the Constitution. This was the reason; the whole nation, today, was celebrating the thanksgiving day.

In the meeting, Akram Khan Durrani and Manzoor Afridi were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Democracy Akram Khan Durrani Afridi

Recent Stories

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and imp ..

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and improve Captain and Customer Expe ..

8 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

14 minutes ago
 ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious mate ..

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious material

3 minutes ago
 Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb ..

Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb Khan

3 minutes ago
 Four officers of PMS reshuffled

Four officers of PMS reshuffled

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With U ..

Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With UK, Italian Colleagues - Ankara

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.