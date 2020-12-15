UrduPoint.com
SCBA President Submits Reply In Justice Isa Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

SCBA president submits reply in Justice Isa case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Latif Afridi has submitted his written reply before the Supreme Court (SC) in review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

He submitted a 14-page reply the other day.

He said it would not give a good impression if dissenting judges were separated from the review petition.

A six-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the arguments on the formation of the review bench. The bench reserved its decision after hearing arguments. The court had directed SCBA to submit written arguments.

