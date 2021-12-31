UrduPoint.com

SCBA Requests CJP To Defer Justice Ayesha A. Malik’s Elevation To His Successor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 03:10 PM

The bar has intensified fresh campaign against the process of elevation of a junior judge to the apex court, brining into the notice of CJP Gulzar Ahmed his own principle that no chief justice should commence the process of elevations to the Supreme Court if his tenure was about to end.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2021) The Supreme Court Bar Association once again asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed to defer the procedure of judges’s appointment with the top court.

The bar has intensified fresh campaign against the process of elevation of a junior judge to the apex court.

In a joint resolution adopted at a meeting of the SCBA which was also attended by vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Khushdil Khan and chairman of the PBC executive committee Mohammad Masood Chishti as special invitees, the country’s top bar asked the CJP that the matter of the elevation to the Supreme Court may be deferred to be settled by the next CJP.

Talking to the reporters, SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon said that they brought it into the notice of the CJP his own principle that no chief justice should commence the process of elevations to the Supreme Court if his tenure was about to end.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed will retire on Feb 1, 2022.

The SCBA requested the top judge that since his tenure was nearing end and he had only one month to retire it would be appropriate if he deferred the matter to his successor.

The bar also demanded changes in constitutional provisions dealing with appointment, removal of judges. The bar leaders also discussed the issue regarding appointment of the judges in the wake of a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to be held early next week to elevate Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the Lahore High Court as first woman judge of the Supreme Court.

The bar on December 29 had called a meeting on January 3, 2022 to consider the matter of elevation of the junior judge to the apex court and chalk out a strategy.

