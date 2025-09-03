Open Menu

SCBA Submits Proposals Regarding Amendments In Court Rules

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SCBA submits proposals regarding amendments in court rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has filed written proposals to the Supreme Court regarding amendments in court rules.

SCBA President Mian Rauf Atta and Senior Advocate Supreme Court Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar have submitted the written proposals comprising 12-page.

The bar appealed the rollback of the increase in court fees.

It said that access to justice should be available to all citizens, every appeal filed in the top court should be decided within a year, while civil appeals should be decided within six months.

Recent Stories

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

27 minutes ago
 The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

27 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112 ..

PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

27 minutes ago
 Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pa ..

Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost ..

PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation

27 minutes ago
 Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition ..

Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..

33 minutes ago
DC, CPO meet South African delegation

DC, CPO meet South African delegation

17 minutes ago
 CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack ma ..

CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs

33 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinna ..

ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

33 minutes ago
 CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain d ..

CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance

33 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

33 minutes ago
 Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic ..

Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan