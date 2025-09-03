SCBA submits proposals regarding amendments in court rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has filed written proposals to the Supreme Court regarding amendments in court rules.

SCBA President Mian Rauf Atta and Senior Advocate Supreme Court Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar have submitted the written proposals comprising 12-page.

The bar appealed the rollback of the increase in court fees.

It said that access to justice should be available to all citizens, every appeal filed in the top court should be decided within a year, while civil appeals should be decided within six months.