SCBA vice president condemns attack on Balochistan senior lawyer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Vice President Supreme Court Bar Association, Mohammad Qasim Khan on Monday urged the law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits behind life attack on Balochistan's senior lawyer Ayaz Zahoor.

Senior lawyer Ayaz Zahoor had escaped a murder bid by the unknown armed men the other day.

In a statements issued here, SCBA Vice president condemned the murder attempt demanding immediate probe and arrest of the elements behind the attempt.

" General body meeting of the bar association shall be called to discuss the future course of action as matter is of utmost importance." he said.