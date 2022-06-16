UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Announces Formation Of Legal Committee To Highlight Yaseen Malik's Case

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday announced to constitute a legal committee to highlight Yasin Malik's case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday announced to constitute a legal committee to highlight Yasin Malik's case.

Addressing a press conference along with Mishal Malik (wife of detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mr. Yasin Malik), SCBAP President Ahsan Bhoon said that a committee had been formed which would highlight the plight of Yasin Malik and Kashmiris.

Earlier, Mishal Malik had visited the SCBAP office to seek support of lawyers' community in wake of mock trial of Yasin Malik "Kashmiri Hurriyat leader" over "fake and dubious charges followed by unjust conviction (life sentence) by the Indian court.

Ahsan Bhoon while extending all out support (legal & otherwise) on behalf of entire legal fraternity of Pakistan, so as to pursue the case of Yasin Malik on all national and international forums, strongly condemned the inhumane treatment of Hurriyat leadership, particularly of Yasin Malik.

He urged the international community to intervene in the matter and to play their substantial role, so as to end the blatant violation of international human rights by the Indian government.

The President said that the illicit conviction of Yasin Malik was not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate action and if we fail to make any practical efforts, history will never forgive us. In this regard, "legal committee" comprising on renowned lawyers and human right activists was constituted from the forum of SCBAP to pursue the case/ conviction of Yasin Malik, nationally and internationally, including International Court of Justice, he added.

He demanded all the relevant corners of government to take-up the Kashmir issue on all the highest possible forums including UNO by means of foreign office diplomacy.

Talking on the occasion, Mishal Malik said that it was a right time to raise the issue more vigorously as the matter not only relates to Yasin Malik only but also relates to ongoing indigenous Freedom to free Indian Occupied Kashmir from Indian oppression and the silence on the issue could cause an irreparable damage to freedom fight.

Ahsan Bhoon said that during the eighth meeting of 24th Executive Committee of (SCBAP), held at Karachi unanimously adopted a resolution condemning mock trial of Yasin Malik followed by his life sentencing over fake and dubious charges.

He said that SCBAP conveyed its unanimous salutation and support to the aboriginal struggle of Yasin Malik and all the devoted Hurriyat leaders as well as of innocent Kashmiri people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOC)for their right to self-determination by the way of just and fair plebiscite as per United Nation erstwhile resolutions.

He said that the association while registering its utter displeasure and protest over the inhumane treatment of Hurriyat leadership, had urged the international community including United Nations, European Union, Organization of Islamic Countries, Amnesty International and all other International Forums working for Human Rights to intervene in the matter and to play their substantial role.

He demanded Indian "Naziast" Government to instantly stop the use of force against the Muslim Community living in India including those living in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Bhoon said that SCBAP also demanded all the relevant corners of government to take-up the Kashmir issue on all the highest possible forums including UNO by means of foreign office diplomacy.

