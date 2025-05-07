Open Menu

SCBAP Appreciates Pak Army For Befitting Response To Indian Aggression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SCBAP appreciates Pak Army for befitting response to Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association has called a special meeting of its General Body at the SCP premises on Thursday to review the post Indian aggression situation in a clear violation of international laws.

According to press release issued here Wednesday, Secretary SCBAP Salman Mansoor has informed all members of the Association to attend the special meeting of the 27th Cabinet of the SCBA to be held at 12pm on Thursday, at the SCP Building here.

In a separate declaration issued here today, the SCBAP has strongly condemned unprovoked Indian attack on unarmed civilian population resulting in death of 26 innocent people. ‘This loss of life of Pakistani citizens can not go unnoticed and a befitting response is due’, says the declaration.

The Association strongly condemns Indian aggression, suspension of Indus Water Treaty, attacking civilian population and mosques and homes in Pakistan.

The Association paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for a befitting response to India aggression and targeting successfully military installations, bunkers of Indian Army and shooting down more than five aircrafts of the Indian Air Force.

The Association asked the Government of Pakistan that response to any aggression by India must be hard enough so that the enemy can’t dare to repeat its mistake in future. The Association stands with Armed Forces, the State and the Government of Pakistan and expresses absolute solidarity in this time of war.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

16 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

16 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

16 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

16 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

16 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

16 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

16 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

16 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

16 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan