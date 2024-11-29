SCBAP calls for immediate release of journalist Mati Ullah Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has termed the allegations against eminent journalist Mati Ullah Jan frivolous and called for his immediate release from police custody.

In a written statement issued here on Friday, the President SCBAP said the SCBAP stands for the rule of law, safeguarding fundamental rights, and protecting human rights as provided in the Constitution. We strongly denounce the FIR registered against Mati Ullah Jan. The charges included in the FIR appear to be frivolous, baseless, and motivated.

This Association reaffirms its strong commitment to freedom of speech, movement, assembly, and the press.

We assert that our judicial system has failed to protect the basic fundamental rights of its citizens. A classic example of this judicial failure is the decision to place Mr. Mati Ullah in physical remand for two days, despite the lack of substantial evidence against him.

The President SCBAP called for the immediate release of Mr. Mati Ullah Jan and urged all judicial stakeholders to take note and play their part in stopping the blatant violation of the rule of law. It is essential to protect the fundamental human rights to which every citizen is entitled and which our nation holds dear.