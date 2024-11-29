Open Menu

SCBAP Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist Mati Ullah Jan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SCBAP calls for immediate release of journalist Mati Ullah Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has termed the allegations against eminent journalist Mati Ullah Jan frivolous and called for his immediate release from police custody.

In a written statement issued here on Friday, the President SCBAP said the SCBAP stands for the rule of law, safeguarding fundamental rights, and protecting human rights as provided in the Constitution. We strongly denounce the FIR registered against Mati Ullah Jan. The charges included in the FIR appear to be frivolous, baseless, and motivated.

This Association reaffirms its strong commitment to freedom of speech, movement, assembly, and the press.

We assert that our judicial system has failed to protect the basic fundamental rights of its citizens. A classic example of this judicial failure is the decision to place Mr. Mati Ullah in physical remand for two days, despite the lack of substantial evidence against him.

The President SCBAP called for the immediate release of Mr. Mati Ullah Jan and urged all judicial stakeholders to take note and play their part in stopping the blatant violation of the rule of law. It is essential to protect the fundamental human rights to which every citizen is entitled and which our nation holds dear.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Supreme Court Police FIR All From

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

2 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

3 hours ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

6 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

17 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

17 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

17 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

17 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

17 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

17 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan