UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Challenges Registrar's Objections On Plea Against Lifetime Disqualification

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 08:02 PM

SCBAP challenges Registrar's objections on plea against lifetime disqualification

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Friday challenged the Registrar Office's objection against lifetime disqualification of lawmakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Friday challenged the Registrar Office's objection against lifetime disqualification of lawmakers.

The Supreme Court's Registrar Office had returned the SCBA's constitution petition by raising several objections.

The SC office had stated that the matter had already been settled by five judges of a larger bench. Likewise, the objection was also raised on the locus standi of the petitioner.

The petition filed by SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon had contended that the disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) should be applied in cases of an election dispute.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Supreme Court

Recent Stories

VIS reaffirmed ER of Ittehad Chemicals

VIS reaffirmed ER of Ittehad Chemicals

1 minute ago
 Opposition 'kind enough' for helping govt in bills ..

Opposition 'kind enough' for helping govt in bills passage: Arbab Rahim

1 minute ago
 MD Bait-ul-Maal inaugurates Sweet Home at Mardan

MD Bait-ul-Maal inaugurates Sweet Home at Mardan

1 minute ago
 Two policemen martyred, one injured in attack

Two policemen martyred, one injured in attack

1 minute ago
 Nigeria's Buhari approves amended election law

Nigeria's Buhari approves amended election law

15 minutes ago
 Accused gets capital punishment in double murder c ..

Accused gets capital punishment in double murder case

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>