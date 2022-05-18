SCBAP condemns attack on Advocate Ayyaz Zahoor

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President and Waseem Mumtaz Malik, Secretary and the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Wednesday strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Syed Ayyaz Zahoor, Advocate Supreme Court and former Member Pakistan Bar Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President and Waseem Mumtaz Malik, Secretary and the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Wednesday strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Syed Ayyaz Zahoor, Advocate Supreme Court and former Member Pakistan Bar Council.

Advocate Ayyaz Zahoor narrowly escaped assassination attempt after an unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle during broad day light, inside high security zone of Quetta, on Friday.

Condemning the heinous attempt, they said that this incident is not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate in-depth probe to identify the assailants and those found responsible must be brought to books quickly.

They further called upon the law enforcement agencies to make all possible arrangements for the safety and security of the lawyers' community in order to avoid any such incident in future.

In the end, they expressed their utmost satisfaction that Syed Ayyaz Zahoor remained safe & sound amid this cowardly attack.