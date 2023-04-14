UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Condemns Attack On Residence Of Prominent Lawyer Azhar Siddique

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 09:37 PM

SCBAP condemns attack on residence of prominent lawyer Azhar Siddique

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Friday strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the residence of prominent lawyer Mr. Azhar Siddique, Advocate Supreme Court, the other day, by unknown assailants with petrol bombs followed by the firing of multiple bullets from close range.

Barrister Abid S. Zuberi, President of SCBAP and Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary SCBAP, stated that they stand with the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and the independence of the institutions and in doing so, they termed this attack an attack on the independence of the bar and judiciary.

Besides being an advocate of the Supreme Court, Azhar Siddique is also a longstanding member of SCBAP, hence this Association views this incident with grave concern.

Also, being a citizen of the country, his rights are protected as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Association was of the view that it was incumbent upon relevant law enforcement agencies to carry out a fair and transparent probe of the matter and to bring the perpetrators of this incident to justice at the earliest.

The Association further asserted that every citizen of the country was entitled to equal protection of the law and it was their fundamental right to practice their profession without any fear, favour or harassment. Under the Constitution, the fundamental rights of every citizen were protected and no one was allowed to violate the same, said a press release issued by the SCBAP.

