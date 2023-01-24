UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Condemns Incident Of Holy Quran's Desecration In Sweden

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 07:08 PM

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Tuesday strongly condemned the abhorrent act of the desecration of the Holy Quran by a far-right group in Sweden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Tuesday strongly condemned the abhorrent act of the desecration of the Holy Quran by a far-right group in Sweden.

President SCBAP Abid S. Zuberi, Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir and members of the 25th Executive Committee of the SCBAP issued a condemnation statement here.

They said that such Islamophobic act has deeply offended and hurt the sentiments of the legal fraternity of Pakistan and all Muslim across the world. Such incidents cannot be shadowed under the guise of freedom of expression, said the SCBAP president.

"Time and again we have witnessed such hateful actions against islam, either by disrespecting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) or the Holy Quran," the statement added.

They said unfortunately, despite a number of similar incidents in the past, the international community has failed to take coercive measures against such Islamophobic actions which have caused such actions to amplify and become more fierce over the years. It is the duty of the international community to take cognizance of such incidents and to put an end to such actions of religious intolerance, they added.

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan calls upon the incumbent government to raise its voice against such actions at all levels and urge the international community to take immediate action against all culprits promoting Islamophobia.

