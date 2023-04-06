SCBAP condemns Israeli forces attack on Masjid Al-Aqsa

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP) on Thursday strongly condemn the attack and raid carried out by the Israeli forces on the sacred land of Masjid Al-Aqsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP) on Thursday strongly condemn the attack and raid carried out by the Israeli forces on the sacred land of Masjid Al-Aqsa.

Abid S. Zuberi President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary and the members of the 25th Executive Committee of SCBAP strongly condemn the terrorist activities being carried out by the Zionist regime which are in blatant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and various resolutions passed by the United Nations reaffirming the rights of the Palestinian people. Such use of indiscriminate and excessive force including stun grenades and tear gas has now become the norm amongst the Israeli aggressors who continue to act in blatant disregard of all charters and resolution protecting human rights.

Such brutal use of force against innocent and unarmed worshippers in the sacred land of Masjid Al-Aqsa during the Holy Month of Ramadan is in no way acceptable and has violated the sanctity of one of the holiest sites for Muslims across the world.

The Association hereby calls upon the entire international community, especially the Muslim community to wake up to the apartheid being carried out by the Zionist regime of Israel and to take immediate steps to alleviate the plight and misery of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The international community and the United Nations must recognize Palestine as an independent state, with Al-Quds/ Jerusalem as its capital; and further all efforts including but not limited to arms embargo and economic sanctions against the Zionist state of Israel until all aggression against the Palestinian people is put to an end.

The SCBAP further call upon the United Nations Organization (UNO) to take all possible steps to ensure that its resolutions, protecting the rights of the Palestinian people, are upheld in letter and spirit.

On behalf of the entire legal fraternity of Pakistan, the Supreme Court Bar Association reiterates and reaffirms its support of Palestinians' struggle for their independent home land and salutes the valour and courage with which they continue to fight their oppressors. We are confident that one day justice prevail and the Palestinians will live in a free and independent Palestine, InshAllah.