Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Condemns Israeli Forces Attack On Masjid Al-Aqsa

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 10:08 PM

SCBAP condemns Israeli forces attack on Masjid Al-Aqsa

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP) on Thursday strongly condemn the attack and raid carried out by the Israeli forces on the sacred land of Masjid Al-Aqsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP) on Thursday strongly condemn the attack and raid carried out by the Israeli forces on the sacred land of Masjid Al-Aqsa.

Abid S. Zuberi President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary and the members of the 25th Executive Committee of SCBAP strongly condemn the terrorist activities being carried out by the Zionist regime which are in blatant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and various resolutions passed by the United Nations reaffirming the rights of the Palestinian people. Such use of indiscriminate and excessive force including stun grenades and tear gas has now become the norm amongst the Israeli aggressors who continue to act in blatant disregard of all charters and resolution protecting human rights.

Such brutal use of force against innocent and unarmed worshippers in the sacred land of Masjid Al-Aqsa during the Holy Month of Ramadan is in no way acceptable and has violated the sanctity of one of the holiest sites for Muslims across the world.

The Association hereby calls upon the entire international community, especially the Muslim community to wake up to the apartheid being carried out by the Zionist regime of Israel and to take immediate steps to alleviate the plight and misery of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The international community and the United Nations must recognize Palestine as an independent state, with Al-Quds/ Jerusalem as its capital; and further all efforts including but not limited to arms embargo and economic sanctions against the Zionist state of Israel until all aggression against the Palestinian people is put to an end.

The SCBAP further call upon the United Nations Organization (UNO) to take all possible steps to ensure that its resolutions, protecting the rights of the Palestinian people, are upheld in letter and spirit.

On behalf of the entire legal fraternity of Pakistan, the Supreme Court Bar Association reiterates and reaffirms its support of Palestinians' struggle for their independent home land and salutes the valour and courage with which they continue to fight their oppressors. We are confident that one day justice prevail and the Palestinians will live in a free and independent Palestine, InshAllah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Resolution Supreme Court World United Nations Israel Palestine Jerusalem Gas Mosque Muslim All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriv ..

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriving in Zaporizhzhia Region - G ..

22 minutes ago
 Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisc ..

Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisco Reparations Proposal - Poll

22 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkey ..

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkey on Official Visit

22 minutes ago
 Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Ch ..

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Challenge at 10th Nad Al Sheba S ..

29 minutes ago
 DPO visits district jail, reviews security

DPO visits district jail, reviews security

26 minutes ago
 Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourf ..

Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourfold Since 1996 - Lukashenko

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.