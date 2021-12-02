SCBAP condemns manhandling of D&S judge by lawyers

President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon Thursday strongly condemned the incident involving manhandling of District and Session Judge, Consumer Courts, Mandi Bahuudin, wherein he was allegedly mistreated by the lawyers inside his Courtroom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon Thursday strongly condemned the incident involving manhandling of District and Session Judge, Consumer Courts, Mandi Bahuudin, wherein he was allegedly mistreated by the lawyers inside his Courtroom.

The President SCBA observed that the conduct of lawyers was severely against the norms and ethics of this profession, which is highly condemnable.

"Being the apex Bar of the Country, this Association has always advanced its highest regards for establishment of Rule of Law and Independence of Judiciary, hence cannot turn a blind eye towards such malicious acts," he said and added that let no one be mistaken to disrespect and spoil the Independence of Judiciary.

He said as such, this Association demands for the urgent punitive action to be initiated against all the alleged culprits involved in this notorious incident so as to protect and safeguard the decorum and esteem of learned Judges and Courtrooms .

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, in consultation with other Bar Councils and Bar Associations, will shortly set a detailed and concrete disciplinary road map for the observance of lawyers in line with the professional parameters, so as to ensure that such incidents, which are likely to damage the repute of legal profession, be avoided in future, he added.