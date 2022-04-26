SCBAP condemns murder of Advocate Mahmood Pervaiz Ranjha

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Tuesday strongly condemned the brutal murder of Advocate Mahmood Pervaiz Ranjha (late,) former District Bar President, of Mandi Bahauddin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Tuesday strongly condemned the brutal murder of Advocate Mahmood Pervaiz Ranjha (late,) former District Bar President, of Mandi Bahauddin.

Advocate Mahmood was shot dead along with his driver, after an unidentified gunmen opened straight fire on them.

While condemning the heinous murder, the President said that this incident was not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate in-depth probe to identify the assailants and those found responsible must be brought to books quickly.

The President lamented that the lawyer community of Mandi Bahauddin in particular and the entire legal fraternity of the Country in general, was very much perturbed by this brutal killing. The said incident has set free a wave of rage and fury, amongst the members of the "BARS" across the Country, therefore, such acts of hooliganism in all its forms and manifestations must be nipped in the bud, he added.

The President also announced to vigorously and robustly pursue the murder case of late Advocate Mahmood Pervaiz Ranjha (late) at all forums until those found responsible be punished with full severity of Law and accordingly put behind the bars.

The President also held responsible, the prevalent law and order situation which led to the happening of such a sad incident and further demanded that strong measures should be taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of citizens of the Country, particularly the members related to the lawyer's community.

In the end, the President, Secretary and the Executive Committee had conveyed their heartfelt and sincere condolences to the bereaved family.