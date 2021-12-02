UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Condemns Murder Of Lawyer In Karachi

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday strongly condemned the brutal murder of a senior lawyer Irfan Ali Maher in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday strongly condemned the brutal murder of a senior lawyer Irfan Ali Maher in Karachi.

At the crack of dawn yesterday morning, Irfan Ali Maher (Advocate and Secretary Sindh Bar Council) was plunged to death, after being brutally killed while he was on his way to drop his kids to school.

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President, along with office bearers and the members of SCBAP were in deep anguish and pain over the news of atrocious murder of Secretary Sindh Bar Council, and expressed their heartfelt condolences with the family of victim.

He said that time and again, SCBA had raised its voice for the safety and security of the legal community in every nook and cranny of the country but no substantial steps, at any level had been taken in this regard which instigated such heinous crimes.

He demanded that those responsible behind this barbaric act must be brought to books as soon as possible.

He called upon the governing machinery and relevant law enforcement agencies to make all possible arrangements for the safety and security of the lawyers community in order to avoid any such incident in future.

