SCBAP condemns murder of Razaullah Khan Advocate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Abid S. Zuberi President and the 25th Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Saturday strongly condemned the brutal murder of Razaullah Khan Advocate, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

They prayed Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul highest rank in Jannat and give patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

The president called upon the law enforcement agencies and the provincial government to immediately apprehend the culprits who are involved in such heinous crime and should be brought to immediate justice and they be given exemplary punishment.

He also called upon all the provincial governments /I.C.T to immediately enact the Lawyers Protection Act.