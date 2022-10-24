SCBAP condemns sad demise of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Monday condemned the sad and tragic demise of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon President, Waseem Mumtaz Malik Secretary and the 24th Executive Committee of SCBAP are extremely perturbed over the sad demise of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

His sudden and unexpected demise had shocked everyone. While condemning the said incident in strongest possible words, they termed the same as "inhumane hooliganism".

Paying homage to the services of late Arshad Sharif they stated that he was not only a noble and splendid person but was a true patriot and a fearless journalist who had always contributed in field professional journalism to the hilt and has never overlooked the ethical, moral as well as professional norms and values of journalism.

His services for impartial, unbiased, factual reporting and for freedom of expression shall be remembered for all times to come. His sudden death is a bolt from the blue for all his family members and friends, they opined.

In the end, they extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may the Almighty grant the departed soul highest of the ranks in heaven and enable the grieving family to shoulder the burden of such irreparable loss.

They further called upon all the relevant stakeholders and governing functionaries to immediately do the needful so as to investigate the matter as the said incident is not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate in-depth probe to identify unknown assailants and those found responsible must be brought to books quickly.