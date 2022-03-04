UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Condemns Suicide Attack At A Mosque In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 08:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon has strongly condemned the horrific suicidal attack in a mosque at Kisa Khawani Bazar, Peshawar.

The horrific blast not only jolted the entire city but as per latest news, has unfortunately taken away scores of precious lives as well as injured more than 200 individuals, said a press release issued here.

The President along with office bearers and the members of SCBAP are in deep anguish and pain over the news of extreme and horrific act of gore and expressed their heartfelt condolences with the families of martyrs.

He also praised the heroic valor of two security personals deputed outside the Mosque, who also got martyred while combating the purported terrorists.

The Supreme Court Bar Association hereby demands that those responsible behind this barbaric act must be brought to books quickly.

This Association further calls upon the governing machinery and relevant law enforcement agencies to make all possible arrangements for the safety and security for the populace of the country so as to avoid any such horrific incidents in future. Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, once again extend its heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families.

