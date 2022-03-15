SCBAP condoles demise of Martin de Porres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of Sister Martin de Porres (late), head principal of missionary school namely Sacred Heart Convent School

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of Sister Martin de Porres (late), head principal of missionary school namely Sacred Heart Convent School.

She was a noble and splendid literate who breathed her last yesterday, at the age of 92, after battling brain hemorrhage, at Lahore.

While paying homage to the services of late Sister Martin de Porres, they said that her contributions, particularly towards girl's education and empowering them through literacy, shall be long remembered.

He also paid their tribute to the legacy left behind by late sister Martin for her exceptional and unmatched efforts for character building and advancement of quality education that had helped many to excel in their respective fields and are currently serving the country.

He stated that the late Sister Martin was amongst the foremost educators who not only served the country for over five decades but had also equipped the foundations of the education system with excellence and brilliance.

He also regretted the irony of system that had failed to recognize the services of late Sister Martin during her lifetime and even on her sad demise, no one, at Government level or otherwise, had said or demonstrated any hint or word of commiseration.

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, hereby extends its heartfelt condolence to the family and near ones of late Sister Martin de Porres.