SCBAP Demands Establishment Of Specialized Medical Unit At Pak-Iran Border

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan Syed Qalb-i-Hassan on Wednesday called for setting up specialized medical unit at Pak-Iran border (Taftan) for ensuring safety, screening and scrutiny of thousand of Pakistani pilgrims present in Iran.

In the wake of new cases of novel coronavirus, he stressed that suspected cases may be sent to quarantine facilities or provided with relevant medical facilities until they are declared clear whereas others may be allowed to go to their homes.

The President SCBAP further reiterated that the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistanalso guaranteed the safety and security of its citizen and added the government should takeconcrete steps to provide safety and protection to its citizens, said a press release issued.

