UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Distances From Additional Sec's Statement Seeking Fresh Polls

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 09:21 PM

SCBAP distances from Additional Sec's statement seeking fresh polls

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Monday issued a statement distancing itself from the statement made by the association's additional secretary regarding fresh general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Monday issued a statement distancing itself from the statement made by the association's additional secretary regarding fresh general elections.

Chaudhary Riasat Ali Gondal had earlier today issued a press release stating that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) victory in Sunday's by-election for 20 Punjab Constituencies reflected that the PML-N-led government has lost legitimacy and fresh transparent elections were the only constitutional solution for Pakistan.

The statement issued on the SCBA's official letterhead garnered strong reactions as the association's official urged state institutions to play an impartial role to steer Pakistan through these difficult times.

Quoting two former presidents of the United States in an attempt to appeal to the urgency of 'democracy', Gondal wrote, "It is high time that the SCBAP also carries out some course correction.

" In response to the statement, SCBA Secretary Waseem Mumtaz Malik clarified that Gondal's statement was based only on his personal opinion and the SCBAP has nothing do to with it.

The secretary added that any statement or decision made in the SCBA was always consulted between the president, secretary, office bearers and the executive committee.

Defending the association, secretary Malik added that the association annulled partisan agenda as it did not hold the right to comment or dictate the legitimacy of any government and the sole prerogative of the parliament.

He said that the SBAP bbelieved hat the obedience of the Constitution was the only way out for all the political parties for the realization of any political requirement.

The association was always open for all and had always provided a platform to all stakeholders, not for the violation but for the observance of the Constitution, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Punjab Parliament Democracy United States Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

SSP reshuffle police officials posted at 3 police ..

SSP reshuffle police officials posted at 3 police stations on complaint of famil ..

32 seconds ago
 US to Build Talent Pipeline for 700,000 Cybersecur ..

US to Build Talent Pipeline for 700,000 Cybersecurity Jobs - White House

34 seconds ago
 Prince Harry Warns During Nelson Mandela Day Celeb ..

Prince Harry Warns During Nelson Mandela Day Celebration of 'Global Assault on D ..

35 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements for holding free ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements for holding free, fair, impartial LG elections ..

37 seconds ago
 Turkey May Impede Finland's, Sweden's Accession to ..

Turkey May Impede Finland's, Sweden's Accession to NATO - Erdogan

5 minutes ago
 US Finds Russian, Trinbagonian Ammonium Nitrate So ..

US Finds Russian, Trinbagonian Ammonium Nitrate Solutions Do Not Harm American I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.