UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Elections To Be Held On Oct 28

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

SCBAP elections to be held on Oct 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The annual elections of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) for the term of 2021-22 would be held on October 28.

The announcement of the SCBA elections result would be made on November 3 and charge would also be handed over on the same day.

Both rival groups including Asma Jahangir Group (independent lawyers group) and Hamid Khan Group (professional lawyers group) had fielded candidates on all seats.

The Asma group had nominated Ahsan Bhoon for the seat of the president while the Hamid Khan Group was backing Sardar Latif Khan Khosa. Both candidates belong to Punjab. Total votes were more than 3,100.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Punjab Lawyers Same October November Asma Jahangir All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

20 minutes ago
 Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organis ..

Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organise interactive workshop

20 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Li ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

47 minutes ago
 Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launc ..

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launch initiative to increase contr ..

1 hour ago
 World is changing faster than in any previous hist ..

World is changing faster than in any previous historic era: Saqr Ghobash

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.