SCBAP elections to be held on Oct 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The annual elections of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) for the term of 2021-22 would be held on October 28.

The announcement of the SCBA elections result would be made on November 3 and charge would also be handed over on the same day.

Both rival groups including Asma Jahangir Group (independent lawyers group) and Hamid Khan Group (professional lawyers group) had fielded candidates on all seats.

The Asma group had nominated Ahsan Bhoon for the seat of the president while the Hamid Khan Group was backing Sardar Latif Khan Khosa. Both candidates belong to Punjab. Total votes were more than 3,100.